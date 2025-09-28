Controversy sparked during the Youth World 2025 Bantamweight final when Pakistan boxer Sameer Khan challenged Indian boxer Bunty Singh ahead of the match with the '6-0' gesture. Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf recently mocked Indian fans with hand gesture insinuating Pakistan shot down six fighting jets of India during the cross-border tensions. It led to controversy and now Sameer Khan imitated it in front of Bunty Singh. Bunty was furious and responded by pushing Sameer. Sameer eventually won the match against Bunty and was crowned the Youth World Champion in Bangkok. Haris Rauf Banned for Three Matches for Provocative Gestures Against India During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match? Here's the Fact Check.

Pakistan Boxer Sameer Khan Makes '6-0' Gesture In Front of Indian Boxer Bunty Singh

Pakistan boxer Sameer Khan did a 6-0 celebration against an Indian boxer and also beat him to clinch the UBO World Youth Title.#Boxing | #Pakistan | #SameerKhan | #India pic.twitter.com/VgppG95JKe — Khel Shel (@khelshel) September 28, 2025

