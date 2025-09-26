Haris Rauf Banned for Three Matches for Provocative Gestures Against India During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match? Here's the Fact Check

Has Haris Rauf been banned for three matches for provocative gestures against India in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match? The pacer stirred up a controversy after he appeared to make provocative gestures towards the fans during the India vs Pakistan Super 4 encounter at the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium. The Pakistan cricketer was fielding near the boundary when fans teased him with 'Kohli, Kohli' chants and he showed a 'jet downing' gesture and showed '6-0' with his fingers while looking at the crowd. Here in this article, we shall take a look at the fact check of the claim of Haris Rauf's ban. Haris Rauf To Face Ban? Pakistan Pacer in Trouble After Provocative Gestures During India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match.

A day ago, the BCCI lodged an official complaint with the ICC (International Cricket Council) against Haris Rauf and also Sahibzada Farhan, who performed a 'gun' celebration after his 50 in the IND vs PAK match. Amid the controversy, a post on X, made by an account with the username '@RichKettle07' claimed that Haris Rauf has been banned by the ICC for his provocative gestures. The post, which went viral in no time, garnering over 10,000 likes on the micro-blogging platform, also claimed that the Pakistan cricketer was slapped with a penalty of 100% of his match fees as a consequence for bringing 'war references to the cricket ground'. BCCI Files Official Complaint Against Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan For Provocative Gestures During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match To ICC: Report.

Viral X Post Makes Fake Claim of Haris Rauf Being Banned for Three Matches

🚨 HARIS RAUF - BANNED FOR 3 MATCHES 🚨 - ICC is going to impose a 3 match ban on Haris Rauf including 100% match fees from 21st sept match for bringing "War References" to the Cricket Ground & misbehaving with fans 😮 - What's your take #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/TtIfmlSVSY — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) September 26, 2025

Haris Rauf Banned for Three Matches? Here's the Fact Check

The reality is far from the claims that have been made. Haris Rauf has not been banned by the ICC for his provocative gestures against India in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match and the claims that the post on X made are totally baseless and fake. There has been no credible source that has stated that Haris Rauf has been banned by the ICC for three matches and it can be concluded that the viral X post is misleading to say the least.

Haris Rauf, however, as per credible sources, appeared at an ICC hearing and clarified that the gestures he made were not directed at India. A recent report by Cricbuzz stated that Haris Rauf has been fined a portion of his match fees for his provocative gestures and Sahibzada Farhan, who was under fire for his 'gun' celebration, was reprimanded. Haris Rauf's Wife Muzna Masood Malik Shares Pakistan Cricketer's Gesture of Showing '6-0' to Indian Fans During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match On Instagram Story, Sparks Controversy.

Haris Rauf Fined 30% of His Match Fees

Haris Rauf fined 30 per cent of his match fees for abusive behaviour and aggressive gesture during Indo-Pak Asia Cup game: Tournament Sources. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 26, 2025

After Haris Rauf's gestures in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match on September 21, the Pakistan cricketer's wife Muzna Masood Malik shared the pictures of him making the gestures towards the fans on an Instagram story and wrote, "Lost the game but won the battle!"

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Fact check

Claim : Haris Rauf has been banned for three matches for provocative gestures against India. Conclusion : The claim is false. Haris Rauf has not been banned after he made provocative gestures against India. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 26, 2025 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).