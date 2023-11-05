Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, November 5, congratulated the Indian cricket team on a stellar victory against Sri Lanka in ICC World Cup 2023. In a social media post, Modi said “ Our cricket team is triumphant yet again! Congratulations to the team for a splendid performance against South Africa. Great teamwork. They have also given a great birthday gift to Virat Kohli, who played a lovely innings today teamwork and tenacity.” Virat Kohli Becomes Third Indian Cricketer To Score ODI Century on Birthday, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Team

Our cricket team is triumphant yet again! Congratulations to the team for a splendid performance against South Africa. Great teamwork. They have also given a great birthday gift to Virat Kohli, who played a lovely innings today. @imVkohli — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 5, 2023

