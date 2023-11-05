Virat Kohli became the third Indian cricketer and seventh overall to score an ODI century on his birthday. The star Indian batter achieved this remarkable feat during the India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on November 5. It was Kohli's 49th ODI century, with which he equalled Sachin Tendulkar's hundred tally in the format. The other Indians to have achieved this feat are Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli. AB de Villiers Congratulates Virat Kohli for His Record-Equalling 49th ODI Century During IND vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Pics and Video Goes Viral.

Virat Kohli Joins Exclusive List

Hundreds on birthday in ODIs Vinod Kambli 18th January 1993 - 100*(149) v England at Jaipur Sachin Tendulkar 24th April 1998 - 134(131) v Australia at Sharjah Sanath Jayasuriya 30th June 2008 - 130(88) v Bangladesh at Karachi Ross Taylor 8th March 2011 - 131*(124) v Pakistan… — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 5, 2023

