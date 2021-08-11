The Kerala Government has announced a cash award of Rs, 2 crore to Indian hockey goalkeeper P.R.Sreejesh who was part of the bronze medal-winning team at the recently concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Kerala Govt announces a reward of Rs 2 Cr for @16Sreejesh, the goalkeeper of Indian men's hockey team that won the bronze medal #Tokyo2020 Sreejesh, who is Deputy Director (Sports) in Public Education Dept, will be promoted to the post of Joint Director, Sports (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/o0XQf5QvJj — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) August 11, 2021

