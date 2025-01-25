Ravi Ashwin has been conferred with the Padma Shri award while PR Sreejesh will be honoured with the Padma Bhushan, as was announced on Saturday, January 25. President Droupadi Murmu approved a list of 139 winners of the Padma Awards. Ravi Ashwin had an illustrious career in cricket, where he became one of the India national cricket team's biggest matchwinners, especially in Test cricket. He retired from international cricket in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. PR Sreejesh in 2024, ended his international hockey career by winning the bronze medal at Paris Olympics 2024. Para-archer Harvinder Singh, who had won a gold medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024, is also set to receive the Padma Shri award. Paris Paralympics 2024 Gold Medallist Harvinder Singh To Be Honoured With Padma Shri.

Ravi Ashwin to Be Honoured With Padma Shri

Padma Awards 2025 | Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej and American author & researcher known for his writing on Vedic culture and spirituality - Stephen Knapp to be awarded Padma Shri. pic.twitter.com/fziFqrYQyo — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2025

PR Sreejesh Conferred With Padma Bhushan Award

Padma Awards 2025 | Chairman of Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council and Economist Bibek Debroy, former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi, singer Pankaj Udhas and former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi to be awarded Padma Bhushan Posthumously. Former Indian hockey player PR… pic.twitter.com/zfmk9sQX8t — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2025

