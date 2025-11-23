One of the most prestigious hockey invitational tournaments is back, with the 31st edition of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 commencing from November 23, with five-time champions India participating for the first time since 2019. The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 will be played in Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh, Malaysia, with as many as six nations participating. Unfortunately, no channel owns the broadcast rights of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans won't be able to get the live telecast viewing option of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup invitational tournament matches on their TV channels. Although no channel owns the broadcast rights of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 in India, fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup is available on the FanCode app and website. FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Assembly Speaker Raman Singh Reveal Trophy.

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐠𝐮𝐧𝐬. 𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞. 🔥 Catch India’s rising stars in action at the 31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025. Every match, every moment — live on FanCode. 🗓 - Nov 23-30#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/BvRNY1cmc1 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 21, 2025

