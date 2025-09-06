The Indian men's national hockey team thrashed the China men's national hockey team 7-0 in the final Super 4's match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 at the Rajgir International Stadium in Bihar on Saturday, September 6. A brace from Abhishek and goals from Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, and Rajkumar Pal helped India to reach the summit clash against South Korea, who beat Malaysia 4-3. With this victory, the Indian hockey team qualified for a record ninth time in the history of the showpiece tournament. The winner of the India vs South Korea championship match will directly qualify for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. India Women’s National Hockey Team Secures 2–2 Draw Against Japan Women in Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025; Rutuja Pisal and Navneet Kaur’s Goal Saves IND-W From Defeat.

India Qualifies for Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final

🏑 INDIA QUALIFIES FOR THE MEN'S ASIA CUP FINAL FOR A RECORD 9️⃣th TIME! 🇮🇳 💥India defeated China 7⃣↔️0⃣in the Final Super 4s match & qualified for the Final. 🏆The winner will directly qualify for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup. 🥅 Goals: Dilpreet, Mandeep, Shilanand,… pic.twitter.com/IUBa2yUTdh — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) September 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)