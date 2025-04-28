PR Sreejesh called time on his illustrious career as he retired from professional hockey after India national men's Hockey team won Bronze medal in Paris Olympics 2024. Sreejesh has been part of many battles defending the goal for India. He played a pivotal role in India’s back-to-back Olympic medals in men’s hockey, leading from the front at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and proving nearly unstoppable during his final appearance at the Games in Paris last year. On Monday, April 28, he received the Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Earlier in January, it was announced Sreejesh will receive the Padma Shri award. Ravi Ashwin Receives Prestigious Padma Shri Award From President Droupadi Murmu For His Contributions in the Field of Sports (Watch Video).

PR Sreejesh Receives Prestigious Padma Shri Award

#WATCH | Former Indian hockey player PR Sreejesh receives Padma Bhushan award from President Droupadi Murmu for his contribution to the field of Sports. (Video Source: President of India/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/LrRflY8m4M — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2025

