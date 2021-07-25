Indian Athlete Priya Malik has bagged a gold medal at the 2021 World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Budapest. Bhumi Pednekar and Vatsal Sheth mistook the athlete's win as Tokyo Olympics 2020 victory in their respective congratulatory message.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Indian Wrestler Priya Malik Wins Gold Medal At 2021 World Wrestling Championships in Hungary#Wrestling #PriyaMalik https://t.co/G7Pe95jtni — LatestLY (@latestly) July 25, 2021

Vatsal Sheth Corrects His Mistake

Sorry not Olympics … but we are still super proud of you 👏🏼 🥇🇮🇳 https://t.co/nUT9PN9YyJ — Vatsal Sheth (@shethvatsal) July 25, 2021

Bhumi Pednekar Wishes Priya Malik

Bhumi Pednekar Wishes Priya Malik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

