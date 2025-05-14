An old video of Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela getting stuck in a revolving door at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 has resurfaced and gone viral on social media after the Daaku Maharaaj actress’ latest appearance in Cannes 2025. In the clip, Rautela, dressed in a voluminous white strapless gown with a long train, struggled to exit the venue as her outfit entangled in the door. Despite the mishap, Rautela managed to maintain her composure, facing the awkward moment. A year later, Urvashi Rautela continues to make headlines with her striking fashion choices at the film festival. The “Dabidi Dibidi” performer turned heads at the Cannes 2025 red carpet as she walked in a flamboyant, bright-coloured gown and full glam makeup look. She carried a crystal-studded parrot-shaped clutch priced over four lakhs to complete her OOTD. Her appearance at the prestigious event has led to a flurry of reactions online, with many netizens sharing humorous takes on Urvashi’s style statement. Urvashi Rautela Cannes 2025 Look Sparks Funny Memes! ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ Actress Walks Red Carpet in Colourful Gown and Crystal Parrot Clutch, Internet Reacts With ‘First Indian Ever’ Jokes.

Old Video of Urvashi Rautela Getting Stuck in Revolving Door Goes Viral

It Happened at Last Year's Cannes Film Festival

You Can Watch Urvashi Rautela's Awkward Moment Again:

Urvashi Rautela at Cannes Film Festival 2025

