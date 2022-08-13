Indian track and athlete legend and Rajya Sabha MP PT Usha's mother raised the Indian trio-colour flag infront of her house to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to celebrate the 75th year of independence. Primer Minister Narendra Modi has urged all the Indians to hoist the national flag in every households to celebrate this special year. The Indian ace sprinter's mother and her uncle Narayanan hoisted the flag together and the video of the moment was shared on Twitter by the legend herself.

Watch PT Usha's mother hoisting National Flag:

All of us paying our tributes and respect to our motherland as my mother Lakshmi raised the flag along with my uncle Narayanan. Our household proudly joined the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, committing ourselves to nation building in every way possible. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/j3hkBgFirZ — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)