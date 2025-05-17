R Praggnanandhaa attained another feather in his crown as he won the Superbet Chess Classic 2025 title in Romania on May 16. The 19-year-old beat Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Alireza Firouzja in a three-way tie-break to win the title, the first classical tournament of the Grand Chess Tour 2025. Praggnanandhaa was in the lead prior to the final and ninth round, but his draw played out a draw against Levon Aronian and with that, finished joint-top alongside Alireza Firouzja and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave with 5.5 points apiece, paving the way for a three-way tie to determine the winner. In the tie-breaks, R Praggnanandhaa drew with Alireza Firouzja and another draw followed in the clash between the latter and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. In the end, R Praggnanandhaa outclassed Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the blitz playoffs to clinch the title and take home a prize money of Rs 66 lakhs. Magnus Carlsen, Wife Ella Victoria Malone Announce Pregnancy; World No 1 Chess Grandmaster Shares Pics of Partner Flaunting Baby Bump (See Post).

R Praggnanandhaa Wins Superbet Chess Classic 2025

Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa is the Champion of the Grand Chess Tour Superbet Chess Classic 2025! After finishing joint 1st in the classical event with 5.5/9 points, Pragg defeated MVL with the White pieces in the final Blitz playoff game to win the tournament! What a… pic.twitter.com/EbzLoxD3sz — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) May 16, 2025

