R-Truth has returned to Money in the Bank attacking John Cena, within a week of announcing his departure from WWE. Fans were continuing to cheer for R-Truth, taunting John Cena throughout the match. As John Cena was getting the better of Cody Rhodes-Jey Uso, and aiming to bash Rhodes with his tile, R-Truth entered the ring, fully covered in a black suit. R-Truth attacked John Cena with the WWE Universal title, which led to Cody Rhodes taking advantage and winning the fight. R-Truth had left WWE, posting that he has been released, with reports stating that his contract has not been renewed and will expire. WWE Money in the Bank Chamber 2025 Results And Highlights: Seth Rollins Wins Men's MITB Match, Naomi Claims Victory In Women's Division; R-Truth Returns and Other Highlights of PLE Event.

R-Truth Returns To WWE:

