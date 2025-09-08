India’s Sakshi will face off against Turkey’s Hatice Akbas in the women’s 54 kg Round of 16 match in the ongoing World Boxing Championships 2025 on Monday, September 8. The Sakshi vs Hatice Akbas women's boxing match will be held at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England, with the Round of 16 bout expected to start at 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there will be no telecast viewing options available for the World Boxing Championships 2025 event in India due to the absence of the official broadcasting partner. Hence, the Indian audience will not be able to watch the World Boxing Championships 2025 matches on television in India. However, Eurovision Sport is the official live streaming partner of the World Boxing Championships 2025 in India. Hence, the Indian audience will be able to find online viewing options of the World Boxing Championships 2025 matches on Eurovision Sport.