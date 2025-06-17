Bottom-placed JMD Kutch Riders will clash against Dita Gohilwad Titans, who sit fourth in the standings in
Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 Live Streaming: Watch JMD Kutch Riders vs Dita Gohilwad Titans Cricket Match Live Telecast Online
Bottom-placed JMD Kutch Riders will clash against Dita Gohilwad Titans, who sit fourth in the standings in the Saurashtra Premier League 2025 on Tuesday, June 17. Check below for live streaming and live telecast viewing options for Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025.
Bottom-placed JMD Kutch Riders will clash against Dita Gohilwad Titans, who sit fourth in the standings in the Saurashtra Premier League 2025 on Tuesday, June 17. The JMD Kutch Riders vs Dita Gohilwad Titans match will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, and commences from 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast partner of the Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 is DD Sports, and fans can watch the JMD Kutch Riders vs Dita Gohilwad Titans match live telecast on the DD Bharati TV channel. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the JMD Kutch Riders vs Dita Gohilwad Titans match live streaming on the Prasar Bharti Sports YouTube channel and the Waves OTT platform. FanCode will also provide Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 live streaming, but viewers need to purchase a match pass. Steve Smith Reveals Plans To Return to Action After Finger Injury, Says ‘May Be Able To Play With It in a Couple of Weeks’.
Saurashtra Premier League 2025 Live Streaming Details
We’re excited to announce @FanCode as the Digital Streaming Platform for all Saurashtra Pro T20 League action!
Catch the excitement live, from the opening toss to the final boundary 🧡
🗓 7th June to 20th June 2025#SaurashtraProT20League #Fancode #DigitalStreamingPartner pic.twitter.com/1VtyS3gsN3
— Saurashtra Pro T20 League (@SaurashtraPro) June 6, 2025
