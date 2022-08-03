Saurav Ghosal has won a bronze medal in Men's Singles in squash and secured yet another medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022. He defeated England’s James Willstrop 3-0 in the bronze medal clash.

Saurav Ghosal breaks the jinx of singles medal in Squash as he bags the 🥉 medal defeating former world no 1 and home favourite James Willstrop💥🇮🇳 First medal for India in Squash at Birmingham CWG 🔥#B2022 | #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/F1BrYJLy8F — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 3, 2022

