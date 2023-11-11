Indian long-distance runner Sawan Barwal impressed with his performance at the Asian Half Marathon 2023 as he clinched a bronze medal in the competition. He edged ahead of Asian Games 10000m silver medallist Kartik Kumar, who finished fifth. Sawan clocked a timing of 1:04:31 to win the bronze medal. National Games 2023 Final Medal Tally: Maharashtra Finish on Top With 80 Gold Medals, Services Sign Off in Second Place.

Sawan Barwal Wins Bronze Medal

Sawan Barwal won Bronze in the Asian Half Marathon Championships held in Dubai🇦🇪 Sawan clocked around 1:04:31 to win 🥉 Compatriot Asian Games 10000m 🥈Kartik Kumar finished fifth. pic.twitter.com/apGHHcz6US — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) November 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)