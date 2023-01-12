The Tata Mumbai Marathon which began 20 years ago is set to see the 18th edition of the race on January 15. Two editions of the race had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. Owing to infrastructure work in the city, there are some changes, including the half marathon starting point, post-race medal collection and race routes. The full marathon will run from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai while the half marathon will start from Worli dairy. Both full and half marathon will begin at 5:15 am. The Elite Race will start at 7.20 am and will end at 10.50 am. Check routes for full marathon, half marathon, marathon for senior citizens, Open 10k, Dream run marathon and others here. Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Two Special Trains to Run on Western Line on 15 January, Check Details Here.

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Route Map of Full Marathon

The answer to your queries is here! 🤩 📢 Presenting the route map for the full marathon (42.195 kms) ! 🗺️🏃#TMM2023 #HarDilMumbai pic.twitter.com/SuqzYZGB3K — Tata Mumbai Marathon (@TataMumMarathon) January 5, 2023

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Route Map of Half Marathon

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Route Map of Open 10k Run

Relax, runners! We've got you sorted 😉👍🏻 Here's presenting to you all, the route map for Open 10K Run! 🏃🏅#TMM2023 #HarDilMumbai pic.twitter.com/tJvO2iSdus — Tata Mumbai Marathon (@TataMumMarathon) January 9, 2023

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Route Map of Dream Run

Presenting to you the route map for the Dream Run! 🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♂️ Tell us your costume that you’d be running in for this race. 👇#TMM2023 #HarDilMumbai pic.twitter.com/tC4WtEs3sU — Tata Mumbai Marathon (@TataMumMarathon) January 10, 2023

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Route Map of Disability Run

Get ready Champs! 🙌🏻🤩 The route map for Champions With Disability Run is here! 🗺#TMM2023 #HarDilMumbai pic.twitter.com/SxEyEawVtT — Tata Mumbai Marathon (@TataMumMarathon) January 10, 2023

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Route Map of Marathon for Senior Citizens

Young bloods, here’s a moment of joy for you all! 🤩 Have a look at the route map for the Senior Citizens' Run! 👀#TMM2023 #HarDilMumbai pic.twitter.com/UIEHJMt229 — Tata Mumbai Marathon (@TataMumMarathon) January 10, 2023

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Race Start Timings

Set your alarms and get a good night's sleep! ⌚😴 Check out the #TMM2023 Race Start Timings and get ready for the run of your life! 🤩#HarDilMumbai pic.twitter.com/zE2JealEVq — Tata Mumbai Marathon (@TataMumMarathon) January 11, 2023

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: International Elite Runners

Elites, Assemble! Welcome your #TMM2023 International Elite Runners! 💫 ⿡ Derara Hurisa ⿢ Ayele Abshero ⿣ Kebede Wami ⿤ Worknesh Alemu#HarDilMumbai pic.twitter.com/0umKFFSJkq — Tata Mumbai Marathon (@TataMumMarathon) January 4, 2023

