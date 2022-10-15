On Saturday, the Delhi Traffic Police took to social media to update citizens about the traffic diversions and arrangements in the city. In its post, the traffic police said that necessary traffic arrangements have been made from 5 am to 10 am on October 16, in view of the Half Marathon Race, which is to be flagged off from JL Nehru stadium. On Sunday, there will be a half marathon in the national capital and the traffic police has issued advisory for the same. "Please follow the instructions given below to ensure hassle free travel," the Delhi Traffic Police said. Delhi Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory in View of Flyover Construction Work Between Ashram Chowk and Kilokri Village; Check Details Here.

Traffic Arrangements for Half Marathon Race

In view of the Half Marathon Race, which is to be flagged off from JL Nehru stadium on 16.10.2022, necessary traffic arrangements have been made (05 AM -10 AM). Please follow the instructions given below to ensure hassle free travel.@DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/7MqnFRNcZ9 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 15, 2022

