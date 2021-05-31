Former Manchester City player Sergio Aguero has reached Barcelona for his medical. He last donned Man City colours during UCL 2020-21 finals against Chelsea. Check out the picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FcBarcelona (@forca.barca.2021)

Another one

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRADUAL SPORTS (@gradualsports)

Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐋 𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐈𝐀 | گل پرشیا (@goalpersia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)