In a historic feat, Shailesh Kumar of India opened an account at the ongoing World Para Athletics Championships 2025 after he bagged the gold medal in the men's high jump T63 category on Saturday, September 27. Reigning Paralympic champion and world record holder Ezra Frech of the United States of America won the silver medal. Varun Bhati clinched the bronze as two Indians finished and bagged a podium finish. Rahul, who was the third Indian among the finalists, felt short after he finished fourth. Sheetal Devi Clinches Maiden Gold at Para Archery World Championships 2025, Defeats Reigning Champion Oznur Cure Girdi in Women’s Compound Open Final.

Shailesh Kumar Clinches Gold at Para Athletics World Championships 2025

🚨📢 SHAILESH KUMAR IS PARA ATHLETICS WORLD CHAMPION IN MEN'S T63 HIGH JUMP 🔥🔥 Stuns Reigning Paralympic Champ & World Record holder Ezra frech🇺🇸 to win 🇮🇳 1st 🥇 at the Home World Ch'ps Asian Games 🏆 Shailesh kumar in the competition of his life betters PB twice to 1.91m… pic.twitter.com/GQYtDpBpfX — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) September 27, 2025

Historic Feat by Shailesh Kumar

Para Athletics, World Championships: No Mariyappan, No Sharad, No problem.. 25 y/o SHAILESH KUMAR IS THE WORLD CHAMPION IN MEN'S HJ T42/63 CATEGORY.. Beats Ezra Frech (reigning Paralympic champion) to win🥇 1.91m (Think this is NR) & still not finished.. 🥉- Varun Bhati 👏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ttz8Kn6sb1 — Vishank Razdan (@VishankRazdan) September 27, 2025

