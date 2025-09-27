At the World Archery Para Championships, Sheetal Devi has bagged her maiden gold medal. Sheetal Devi beat Turkiye’s Oznur Cure Girdi in the Women’s Compound Open final at the Para Archery World Championships 2025, with the final score being 146-143. The 18-year-old Sheetal Devi took the lead in the second round and maintained the lead throughout the game. Oznur Cure Girdi is a three-time World Championship gold medallist and the 2024 Paris Paralympics gold medallist. India’s Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Toman Win Bronze in Compound Mixed Team at Para Archery World Championships 2025.

Sheetal Devi Beat Oznur Cure Girdi

