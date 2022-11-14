Veteran table tennis player Sharath Kamal Achanta has been chosen for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. The TT star will be presented with the country's highest sporting honour on November 30, 2022 during the National Sports Awards 2022 ceremony. He is a multiple time Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

Youth Affairs & Sports Ministry announces #NationalSportsAwards2022. The awardees will receive their awards from President on November 30. Table Tennis player Sharath Kamal Achanta chosen for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Arjuna Awards will be given to 25 sportsperson. pic.twitter.com/USguotjmdP — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 14, 2022

