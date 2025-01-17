Manu Bhaker experienced an awkward moment during the National Sports Awards 2024 where she was honoured with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, on Friday, January 17. The star shooter had memorably won two medals at the Paris Olympics 2024, becoming the first Indian to do so after independence. In the video, the 22-year-old was seen walking out of her seat and heading towards the dias where she would receive the award when the announcement was being made. However, when her name was mentioned as part of the speech, she started to move ahead and collect the award before quickly realising that the announcement was not completed. Manu Bhaker let out a sheepish smile before eventually collecting her award. Manu Bhaker Likely To Get ‘Deteriorating’ Paris Olympics 2024 Medals Replaced.

Watch Manu Bhaker's Awkward Moment from National Sports Awards 2024:

Manu Bhaker Reacts After Receiving Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

I am deeply honored to have received the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award from the honourable president of India @rashtrapatibhvn . This recognition inspires me to work even harder and strive for more victories to make my country proud. I extend my heartfelt… pic.twitter.com/dpPPiVbjaF — Manu Bhaker🇮🇳 (@realmanubhaker) January 17, 2025

