In a moment of great pride, ace India shooter Manu Bhaker received the prestigious 'Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2024, from honourable President of India Droupadi Murmu during the National Sports Awards 2024 ceremony. The high-profile ceremony took place at Rastrapati Bhavan and witnessed sporting personalities across the field get hounoured and recognised for their achievements. In the clip, double Olympic medalist Bhaker could also be seen chuckling before receiving the award due to a small error from her in proceeding early to meet the President. Manu Bhaker, D Gukesh Among Four To Receive Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna From President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Manu Bhaker Gets Honoured

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)