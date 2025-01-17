The prestigious National Sports Awards 2024 are currently underway in Delhi. The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, is handing out the respective Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards 2024 to awardees. The Awards will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 17 and commence at 11 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The live online streaming viewing option for the event will be provided by DD News, who will stream the event on its YouTube channels. The live telecast of the event might also be found on Doordarshan channels. A Look at Milestones for Indian Sports in 2024: From Manu Bhaker to Neeraj Chopra, Check Full List.

National Sports Awards Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)