Para table tennis player Sonalben Patel would be aiming to stage a comeback in her Tokyo Paralympics 2020 campaign as she would take on South Korea's Lee Mi-Gyu in the Women's Singles Class 3 Group D event. The match has a scheduled time of 05:10 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of the game will be available on Eurosport and Doordarshan sports channels with Discovery Plus providing the live streaming. You can also watch live updates of the event from the official website:

Check tweet here:

🚨 Schedule Alert 🚨 Check out #TeamIndia schedule for #Tokyo2020 Paralympics tomorrow, 26 August Continue to send in your best wishes with #Cheer4India to encourage our hard working players#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/vL6kKB7pkM — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 25, 2021

