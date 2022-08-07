Sonalben Patel won India a bronze medal at the Women’s Singles Classes 3–5 on Saturday, August 6. She defeated England's Sue Bailey 11-5, 11-2, 11-3 to achieve this feat.

Bronze for Sonalben:

