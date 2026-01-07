The craze for Virat Kohli is unparalleled in India. The former India captain and star batter got mobbed at Vadodara airport as soon as the cricketer landed in the city ahead of the IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2026. As seen in the video, Kohli was surrounded by fans and media personnel as security guided the cricketer past the crowd towards his car. Kohli has been named in India's 15-member squad for the three-match India vs New Zealand ODI 2026 series. Kohli played for Delhi in VHT 2025-26 to keep himself fit and maintain form, having last featured in a One-Day International in December. Virat Kohli to Collab With MrBeast? YouTube Icon Makes Fresh Pitch for Indian Cricket Star.

Virat Kohli Lands in Vadodara

#WATCH | Gujarat: Former Indian Captain and Star Cricketer Virat Kohli arrives at Vadodara for Team India's ODI match against New Zealand on 11th January. pic.twitter.com/cQbhCghMZy — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)