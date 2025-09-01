Novak Djokovic continues to script history as he achieved yet another feat at the US Open 2025. The Serbian defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 1 to advance to the US Open 2025 quarter-finals, where he will be taking on Taylor Fritz for a spot in the final four. With this victory over Jan-Lennard Struff, Novak Djokovic became the oldest player, at the age of 38 years and 94 days, to reach the men's singles quarter-finals of all four Grand Slam events in a single season. Novak Djokovic has made it to the semi-finals of all the Grand Slam events this year, but he is determined to cross that hurdle this time around and clinch a record 25th Grand Slam title. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz Make History To Reach Quarter-Final.

Novak Djokovic Becomes Oldest Player in Open Era to Reach All Four Grand Slam QFs in One Season

4 - Novak Djokovic (38y 94d) has become the oldest player in the Open Era to reach all four Men’s Singles quarter-finals at Grand Slam events in a season. Boundless.#USOpen | @usopen @atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/8XpwsHq93w — OptaAce (@OptaAce) September 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)