Novak Djokovic vomited a number of times during his round of 32 match against Yannick Hanfmann at the Shanghai Masters 2025 on Sunday, October 5. The record 24-time Grand Slam winner struggled in the extreme heat and humidity in Shanghai as he took on his German opponent. In a video shared on X, which has gone viral, Novak Djokovic was seen walking towards the back of the court to throw up and later vomited again during a changeover before wiping his face with a towel. Novak Djokovic eventually beat Yannick Hanfmann 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in a contest that went on for two hours and 45 minutes. Speaking after the match, he termed the conditions as brutal. "It's the same for every player out on the court, but it's brutal. It's brutal when you have over 80 per cent of humidity day after day, particularly for the guys when they're playing during the day with heat, with sun, it's even more brutal," he said. Novak Djokovic Hushes Retirement Talks After US Open 2025 Semi-Final Loss Against Carlos Alcaraz, Says ‘I Still Want To Play Grand Slams’.

Novak Djokovic Vomits During Shanghai Masters 2025 Match

🚨🚨 La imagen de Djokovic VOMITANDO en pista hoy por las brutales condiciones de humedad y calor en Shanghai. Increíble que tengamos que llegar a esto 😧 pic.twitter.com/FrB8KE9ZTL — José Morón (@jmgmoron) October 5, 2025

