Carlos Alcaraz Joins Mats Wilander, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic in Elite List
🤯🇪🇸🏆 Carlos Alcaraz has become the YOUNGEST male singles player in the Open Era to win multiple Majors on all three surfaces!
🇫🇷 X2
🇬🇧 X2
🇺🇸 X2
Only three others have done so (Mats Wilander, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic) 👏
📸 AP Photo/Heather Khalifa pic.twitter.com/aQLJnzx80j
— Olly Tennis 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) September 7, 2025
