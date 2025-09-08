The 22-year-old Spaniard, before winning the US Open 2025, won the French Open 2025, while losing the Australian Open 2025 and Wimbledon 2025 to Sinner. Carlos Alcaraz Denies Jannik Sinner Back-to-Back Crowns With Spirited Performance To Lift US Open 2025 Title (Watch Video) Carlos Alcaraz claimed the final Grand Slam of the ongoing season, claiming the US Open 2025 title against Jannik Sinner at Flushing Meadows. With his second US Open title, aged 22 years, 4 months, and 2 days, Alcaraz became the youngest male singles player in the Open Era to win multiple Grand Slams on all three major surfaces, joining an elite list of players, which includes Mats Wilander, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. This was also Alcaraz’s sixth men’s singles Grand Slam title before turning 23, second only to the tennis legend Bjorn Borg (7).

Carlos Alcaraz Joins Mats Wilander, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic in Elite List

🤯🇪🇸🏆 Carlos Alcaraz has become the YOUNGEST male singles player in the Open Era to win multiple Majors on all three surfaces! 🇫🇷 X2 🇬🇧 X2 🇺🇸 X2 Only three others have done so (Mats Wilander, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic) 👏 📸 AP Photo/Heather Khalifa pic.twitter.com/aQLJnzx80j — Olly Tennis 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) September 7, 2025

