A country‑made bomb detonated on a railway track in Telangana today, December 3. According to news agency ANI, a stray dog died on the spot after a country‑made bomb detonated on the railway track at Bhadrachalam‑Kothagudem railway station. The incident occurred within the Three‑Town Police Station limits early this morning. It is reported that the stray dog had brought an onion‑shaped, country‑made bomb from a garbage dump and bit it on the track, which caused an immediate blast and led to the dog's instant death. "The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are conducting searches at the railway station," SP of Bhadradri Kothagudem said. Telangana Blast: Sanitation Worker Dies Due to Explosion at Garbage Dump in Kushaiguda Industrial Area, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Stray Dog Dies After Country-Made Bomb Detonates on Railway Track in Telangana

