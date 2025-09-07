Aryna Sabalenka beat Amanda Anisimova in straight sets to win the US Open 2025 women's singles title at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Sunday, September 7. The Belarusian showed just why she is ranked world no 1 with a solid and composed performance to win the summit clash 6-3, 7-6. This was a second consecutive US Open 2025 women's singles title for Aryna Sabalenka, who became the first woman since Serena Williams in 2014 to retain the title at Flushing Meadows. Aryna Sabalenka also registered her 100th Grand Slam victory with this win. The US Open 2025 triumph was also Aryna Sabalenka's first Grand Slam title of the year 2025 and fourth overall. On the other hand, it was a second straight Grand Slam final defeat for Amanda Anisimova, who had earlier finished as runner-up in the Wimbledon 2025 tournament. Jannik Sinner to Take on Carlos Alcaraz in US Open 2025 Final After Beating Felix Auger-Aliassime in Semi-Final.

Aryna Sabalenka Wins US Open 2025

Aryna Sabalenka is a two-time US Open champion‼️ pic.twitter.com/2YURwgGs87 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2025

