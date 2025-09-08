Rafael Nadal congratulated Carlos Alcaraz for winning the US Open 2025 men's singles title with a victory over Jannik Sinner in the final on Sunday, September 7. The Spaniard reigned supreme in a sensational final against his Italian counterpart at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, where he emerged victorious 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. This was the second time that Carlos Alcaraz won the US Open title and sixth Grand Slam overall. Carlos Alcaraz also reclaimed the world no 1 ranking with this victory. Taking to social media, Rafael Nadal shared a picture of Carlos Alcaraz with the US Open 2025 trophy and wrote a message in Spanish, which, when translated to English, reads, "Congratulations @carlosalcaraz ! Champion again of the @usopen and number 1! Congratulations on all the work behind this great season." Carlos Alcaraz Wins US Open 2025 Men’s Singles Title With Victory Over Jannik Sinner, Becomes New World No 1.

Rafael Nadal Congratulates Carlos Alcaraz For Winning US Open 2025 Title

¡Enhorabuena @carlosalcaraz! ¡De nuevo Campeón 🏆 del @usopen y número 1! Felicidades por todo el trabajo que hay detrás de esta gran temporada 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/K6KTfmOwxm — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)