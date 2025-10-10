As expected, Aryna Sabalenka made easy work of her opponent, Elena Rybakina, in the Wuhan Open 2025, winning her quarter-final match in straight sets to qualify for the semi-finals. Sabalenka's 6-3, 6-3 victory is her 20th win at the Wuhan Open, which booked her 4th tournament semi-final, and 11th SF of 2025. This was Sabalenka's ninth consecutive and 59th win of the calendar year alone. The 27-year-old also became the 4th woman to win her first 20 matches at a single WTA tournament since 1990. Jessica Pegula Moves Into Wuhan Open 2025 Quarter-Finals After Beating Ekaterina Alexandrova 5-7, 6-3, 3-6

Aryna Sabalenka Moves Into Semi-Finals

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (WTA). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)