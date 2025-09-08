Aryna Sabalenka received a custom WWE belt after she won the US Open 2025 women's singles title, beating Amanda Anisimova in the final on September 7. The world no 1 tennis star beat her American opponent 6-3, 7-6(3) to win her second consecutive US Open title and fourth Grand Slam title overall. After the match, a custom WWE title belt was handed over to her with one person stating, "It is part of the tradition." And the Belarusian tennis star was pretty happy to have received the gift. The 27-year-old posed with the WWE title belt and said, "Isn't it cute? I love it." A person from the side also complimented her as she posed with the WWE title belt, saying, "You look fabulous." WWE has been promoting itself by handing out custom title belts for big occasions. Aryna Sabalenka Credits Mental Toughness for US Open 2025 Title After Final Win Over Amanda Anisimova, Says ‘I Decided To Control My Emotions in This Final’.

Aryna Sabalenka Receives Custom WWE Belt After US Open 2025 Victory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by US Open (@usopen)

