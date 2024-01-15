Two-time Australian Open winner Naomi Osaka had a tough first-round match-up against French international Caroline Garcia. Currently ranked 16 in the world, Garcia lost her only game against Osaka exactly three years back in Melbourne Park. In the first round of the Australian Open 2024, the picture was different though. Both players were strong on the first serves and Garcia looked sharp on finishing the rallies. Carolina Garcia won the first set 6-4, but Osaka stretched her to a tiebreaker in the second set, which Garcia won 7-2 to advance to the next round. Australian Open 2024: Ons Jabeur Advances to the Second Round of AO24 With Straight Set Win over Yuliia Starodubtseva.

Naomi Osaka Lost to Caroline Garcia in Australian Open 2024

