Entering the Australian Open as number six seed, Ons Jabeur advances to the second round of the competition with ease. She defeated Yuliia Starodubtseva 6-3, 6-1 in the first round game. Ons served five aces in the game and won six break points to win the game. The Tunisian, whose best showing at Melbourne Park was a quarter-final in 2020, was broken in the first game of the match but then largely dominated from there to set up a second-round encounter with either Mirra Andreeva or Bernarda Pera. Australian Open 2024: Coco Gauff Advances to Second Round With Victory Over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Ons Jabeur Advances to the Second Round of AO24

Getting Ons with it 🇹🇳@Ons_Jabeur kicks off her #AusOpen campaign - and her 2024 season - with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Starodubtseva! pic.twitter.com/waYaIW8ECO — wta (@WTA) January 15, 2024

