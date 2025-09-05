Amanda Anisimova came up with a performance to remember as she entered the US Open 2025 semi-final with a victory in three sets over Naomi Osaka at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on September 5. The American tennis star produced a comeback after losing the first set to down the four-time Grand Slam champion 6-7(4) 7-6(3) 6-3 and make it to the US Open 2025 final. This is also the first time that Amanda Anisimova has made it to the final of US Open 2025 and she will now lock horns with world no 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a bid to win the title. Amanda Anisimova has had a great year, earlier making her final of Wimbledon 2025, where she fell short against Iga Swiatek. ‘So Sorry…’ Aryna Sabalenka Shares Heartfelt Message for Marketa Vondrousova After Czech Player Withdraws From US Open 2025 Quarter-Final Women’s Singles Match (See Pic).

Amanda Anisimova Beats Naomi Osaka, Enters US Open 2025 Final vs Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka will look to repeat. Amanda Anisimova will look to win her home Grand Slam. Here we go. pic.twitter.com/h6UHPrZ7gJ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2025

