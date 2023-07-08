Daniil Medvedev will be gearing up for the third round of Wimbledon 2023 on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Daniil Medvedev will be facing Martin Fucscovics in the third round. The match has a probable starting time of 5.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Wimbledon 2023 in India. Fans will be able to watch Daniil Medvedev vs Martin Fucscovics, Wimbledon 2023 match on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD Channels. Meanwhile, the Disney+ Hotstar app will provide the live streaming of this game in India. Wimbledon 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas Completes Comeback, Ends Andy Murray’s Campaign.

Daniil Medvedev vs Martin Fucscovics, Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming Online

.@Vijay_Amritraj discusses @carlosalcaraz & @steftsitsipas's performances as he looks forward to Day 6's clashes. Tsitsipas endured consecutive 5-set matches & he's set to conquer again! Tune-in to #WimbledonOnStar Today | 3:30 PM onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar pic.twitter.com/LxYtkKyrN8 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 8, 2023

