Novak Djokovic will be gearing up for the semi-final round of Wimbledon 2023 on Friday, July 14, 2023. Novak Djokovic will be facing Jannik Sinner in the semi-final round. The match has a probable starting time of 6:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Wimbledon 2023 in India. Fans will be able to watch Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner, Wimbledon 2023 match on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD Channels. Meanwhile, the Disney+ Hotstar app will provide the live streaming of this game in India.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner, Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming Online

As the #Wimbledon2023 atmosphere gets electric, @DjokerNole & @janniksin meet for a nail-biting Semi-Final clash 🔥 Can Sinner avenge his defeat from last year and stun the world? 👀 Tune-in to #WimbledonOnStar Today | 6 PM onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar pic.twitter.com/5IwPztBdBd — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 14, 2023

