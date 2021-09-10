Emma Raducanu, who a day ago became the first qualifier to reach the US Open semifinals would now take on Maria Sakkari in a bid to make it to the last two in the competition. The match would be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 10, Friday. The match has a tentative start time of 05:45am IST and will be telecasted on Star Sports with Disney+ Hotstar providing the live streaming.

Check tweet here:

On Day 11 of the #USOpen, two teenagers are bidding to reach the final. We have some fiery clashes lined up for you today! Don’t forget to tune-in 8:30PM onwards.#TennisWonderland pic.twitter.com/Jy3FQuq4n6 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)