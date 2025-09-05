India's Yuki Bhambri created history as he entered his first grand slam semifinal during the US Open 2025. Bhambri along with men's doubles partner New Zealand's Michael Venus will now be up against Britain's Neil Skupski and Joe Salisbury in the semifinal of men's doubles at US Open 2025 on Friday, September 5. The Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus vs Neil Skupski and Joe Salisbury match is set to be played at Louis Armstrong Stadium and it has an approximate start time of 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of US Open and fans are likely to find the Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus vs Neil Skupski and Joe Salisbury live telecast on its channels. There's also an online viewing option with fans being able to watch the US Open live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus Advance to Men’s Doubles Semi-Final in US Open 2025 After Defeating Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram.

Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus vs Neil Skupski and Joe Salisbury US Open 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

It's SEMI-FINAL time 😍 👉 Bhambri eyes history 👉 Sabalenka 🆚 Pegula: 2024 US Open final rematch 👉 Osaka's first Grand Slam semi-final since 2021#USOpen2025 Semi-finals 👉 FRI, 5th SEP, 1:30 AM* on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/6ePqpkBH4X — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 4, 2025

