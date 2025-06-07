Aryna Sabalenka will face Coco Gauff in the blockbuster women's singles final at the French Open 2025 on Saturday, June 7. Both star players are looking to clinch their maiden French Open 2025 title, and this battle is expected to be a thrilling one. Meanwhile, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the French Open 2025. Fans in India can watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channels. Indian audiences can watch the live streaming of the French Open 2025 women's singles final on the SonyLIV app and website. However, fans will need to have a subscription to watch the same. The Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff live streaming will also be available on the FanCode app and website, and fans will need a match pass or a tour pass to watch the grand finale of the French Open 2025 women's singles match. French Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Hopes Novak Djokovic Isn’t Retiring After Semifinal Loss at Roland Garros, Says ‘Tennis Still Needs Him.’

