Novak Djokovic touched the clay court and applauded fans after suffering a defeat to Jannik Sinner in a men's singles semi-final at the French Open 2025 on June 6. The Serbian great, who has won the French Open three times in his career, lost to Jannik Sinner 4-6, 5-7, 6-7 (3) in a contest that lasted for more than three hours. After the defeat, Novak Djokovic expressed gratitude towards the crowd at the Court Philippe-Chatrier and waved at them while having one hand on his heart as if he was saying goodbye before walking away. After the match, Novak Djokovic cast a shadow of uncertainty over his French Open future as he said, "This could have been the last match ever I played here, so I don't know. That's why I was a bit more emotional even in the end. If this was the farewell match of the Roland Garros for me in my career, it was a wonderful one in terms of the atmosphere and what I got from the crowd." French Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Outclasses Novak Djokovic in Semi-Final, Sets Up Historic Title Clash Against Carlos Alcaraz.

Novak Djokovic Touches Clay Court, Waves at Fans

