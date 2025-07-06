In a shocking turn of events, Latvian tennis player Jelena Ostapenko lifted her skirt on the tennis ground when being questioned about her outfit at the Wimbledon 2025. Ahead of the women's doubles second-round match at Court 14, Jelena Ostapenko was questioned about her outfit by British umpire Jamie Crowson, as All England Club enforces a strict dress code for players, causing them to wear all white. Confused by his questioning, Jelena Ostapenko lifted her skirt, to show the green shorts she was wearing underneath. It must be noted that from the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, dress code rules were eased, allowing female players to wear dark undershorts, over concerns from players about having to wear all-white during menstruation. So, as per the new rules, Jelena Ostapenko was allowed to wear what she was and play. Wimbledon 2025: Jannik Sinner Marches Into Round of 16 After Beating Pedro Martinez, Rewrites Record Books.

Jelena Ostapenko Lifts Skirt To Clarify Dress Code

