Taylor Firtz will commence his Wimbledon 2025 journey and will start his campaign by taking on French Tennis star Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. The Taylor Fritz vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard first round Wimbledon 2025 men's match is scheduled to be played on Monday, June 30, and has an approximate start time of 10:10 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Taylor Fritz vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard first round Wimbledon 2025 match is set to be hosted at court 2 of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Wimbledon 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Taylor Fritz vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard first round Wimbledon 2025 match can tune in to Star Sports TV channels. Fans looking for Wimbledon 2025 live streaming details will get it on the JioHotstar app and website. Coco Gauff Says Criticism of Aryna Sabalenka’s French Open 2025 Comments Went ‘Too Far’.

Taylor Fritz vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

1 day left before the biggest stage in tennis takes over! 🌱🎾 All eyes on #Wimbledon2025 with stars like @carlosalcaraz, @DjokerNole, @janniksin & #AlexanderBublik ready to shine. Who's going all the way this year? Let’s hear your predictions! ⬇#Wimbledon2025 Starts 30 JUN,… pic.twitter.com/skXnsHlWkD — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)