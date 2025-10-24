In the second upset of the ongoing Swiss Indoors 2025, Ugo Humbert has managed to knock out world number four Taylor Fritz from the competition, winning their men's singles second-round match and advancing to the quarterfinals. The Ugo Humbert vs Taylor Fritz tennis match lasted 79 minutes, as the unseeded Frenchman claimed a straight-set 6-3, 6- 4 victory, which ended the top-seed's journey in Basel. This was Humbert's first win against a top-10 player this year, and only his second quarterfinal qualification for the Swiss Indoors in Basel. Humbert will face the USA's Reilly Opelka in the quarter-final on October 24. Sania Mirza To Venture Into World of Podcasts With ‘Serving It Up With Sania’.

Ugo Humbert Pulls Off An Upset

Humbert beats Taylor Fritz 6-3 6-4 in Basel What a match from Ugo. First top 10 win of the year. He’s into the Basel quarterfinals for the 2nd time in his career. One of the last guys you ever want to face indoors… Proving it again this week. ✅14th top 10 win 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/pib3aKtkiY — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 23, 2025

